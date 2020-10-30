I got a chuckle from Monday's (Oct. 26) political cartoon entitled "Joe Biden's America," showing the rear end of a car being pulled by a mule. We have been powering our economy with oil for so long that we don't know what freedom from oil might look like.
Here are some alternative pictures to consider: Transitioning to a clean energy economy means high-tech, clean, quiet and highly efficient transportation. It means clean air, healthy families, lower medical bills and energy independence. America has the brains and the natural resources to make 100% clean energy a reality.
As we wean our economy from oil, we won't be going backward to mules. We will be going forward to electric vehicles. In your cartoon, Joe should be driving a Tesla.
Doug Hendren
Harrisonburg
