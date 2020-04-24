Winston Churchill is an icon of the 20th century in the fight for democracy and world battle against the Axis powers. His stature as a leader, in both word and deed, standing alone against the dark forces of authoritarianism early in the struggle, was unsurpassed, resulting in the word "Churchillian."
Regarding Froma Harrop's Viewpoint of April 18, she proposes: "Clearly, one governor, Andrew Cuomo of New York, sets Trump off above all others. Cuomo's Churchillian leadership through the COVID-19 scourge has been hailed by Americans well outside the fake news orbit." The adjective Churchillian should be used sparingly. If Ms. Harrop thinks Cuomo deserves Churchillian recognition, I suggest she read William Manchester's three volume biography of Winston Spencer Churchill.
