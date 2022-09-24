It is becoming increasingly clear that the city government’s interest is more focused on development interests and forcing increased density (mostly college students) as opposed to quality-of-life interests of its citizens.
A recent example of this is the denial of a reasonable request to close alley space behind houses on Campbell Street because it may hamper future development as stated by Councilperson Dent.
For clarity, I have lived on Campbell Street for 40 years and never once in that time has the city acknowledged or improved in any way the abandoned alleyways between Mason and Ott. I bet the City Council and Planning Commission have never even seen the length of these alleys; they are overgrown and in fact no longer end on Ott Street. If the city GIS maps are to be believed, a metal building covers one of the alleys near Ott and the other just dissipates.
Wake up folks to the damage being done to our older neighborhoods by development interest and student slum landlords. It is obvious that City Council and the Planning Commission does not care.
Les Bolt
Harrisonburg
