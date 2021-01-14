Listening to City Council on Tuesday, it was nice to hear elected officials discuss actual problem-solving.
Regarding the affordable housing study, it sounded like council had preselected a solution that they hoped the study would support (an affordable housing trust fund). Perhaps it would be more cost-effective to take some time with the final report and consider its recommendations as the basis for a more strategic approach addressing short- and long-term housing challenges.
I appreciate the wisdom of council and the city manager in wanting to make evidence-based decisions. Perhaps our national elected officials could take note.
Rob Alexander
Harrisonburg
