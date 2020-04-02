I love our city government so much, I pay thousands of dollars each year to keep them in business. I can accept the squandering of my money on a new school, even though more efficient plans and locations were available.
I got a little ticked when they came up with the idea of pumping polluted water 20 miles uphill to our water system, but what really made me irate was the closing of the golf course. For hundreds of local residents, this is the best thing the city has to offer. Now, however, some bureaucrat has decided to close our only recreational outlet for the second time this year. Other area courses are open and even the governor said in his latest press conference that golf courses should remain open.
Maybe our new $100 million school will offer a course in logic.
Jim Acker
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.