In the past few weeks we have learned the total cost for the proposed new high school equals $109.8 million, including land acquisition costs, and will require a 15 percent increase in property taxes to service the debt obligation. I would encourage City Council to also gain an understanding of the additional annual operating expenses associated with the new high school as they consider the amount of the property tax increase. In addition, given the magnitude of this project, there needs to be clear criteria for inevitable change orders.
Finally, it would be prudent to review the city’s other capital project requirements for the next five years, relative to the city’s remaining debt capacity, and prioritize accordingly.
In closing, to my knowledge, the new high school will be the single largest capital project in the history of Harrisonburg. It is essential that all fiscal implications be considered.
George Pace
Harrisonburg
