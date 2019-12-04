I am writing in response to the article titled “Residents Rally Against City, County Purchase of Denton Building,” published on your website on Nov. 22. Harrisonburg is always attempting to expand its criminal justice system without taking a look at what the community thinks, often in ways that directly affect those involved with the criminal justice system.
The city wants to evict 45 people to expand their court system and then get confused as to why they have so much crowding in the courts and jail. The city has already increased fines for the homeless, OCP and Roses have been handing out trespassing violations, and Open Doors doesn’t have enough room for all of the homeless.
I think that if the city took a more proactive approach to what causes homelessness, there may be fewer citations, petty theft, and drug use in Harrisonburg. Everyone deserves a place to sleep at night.
Joshua Roberts
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.