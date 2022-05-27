Excuse my outrage!
In 2011 our real estate rate was 59 cents per $100. This council is now planning to set the rate at 93 cents. How can any municipality justify that drastic change in 10 years? Perhaps it is time to sweep these spendthrift council members out of office.
Just because the city sits back and pats James Madison University on the head for consuming huge portions of the city's real estate does not mean the citizens can take up the slack. At this pace, the projected tax rate would drive everyone except for the hapless renters and their landlords into another jurisdiction in just 10 years.
The idea that a new appraisal can justify an added increase next year is beyond irresponsible governance.
Kitty Urban
Harrisonburg
