Last evening, Dec. 6, I attended a Harrisonburg City School board meeting. I don’t reside in the city, but as a concerned citizen of our community I went to support those who spoke in favor of adopting Governor Youngkin’s sensible and appropriate proposed transgender policy. But I was appalled to learn of a huge problem the board apparently has not addressed. Teacher after teacher mustered up their courage to speak out about what is happening every day in their classrooms.
Most of them were elementary teachers who had no teaching assistant or help all day long. An experienced kindergarten teacher was almost in tears, begging the board to rescue her because she is drowning. Her classroom is often chaos because she simply does not have enough hands to attend to all the children. She gets only a 13-minute lunch break and virtually no planning time. She stated that many experienced teachers have left or are planning to leave HCPS unless they receive more support.
While the Board is focusing on equity, inclusion and diversity, which includes providing “gender affirming care,” and building an 87.2 million dollar high school, the system is self-destructing. In contrast, my grandchildren are attending a Christian school in a 111-year-old building that was cast off by the public schools, yet are receiving an excellent education by teachers who are well trained and supported. Our public schools must get back to traditional values and focus on educating our children!
Valeta McDonald
Rockingham
