Last week, several parents and teachers filed a lawsuit against the administration of our city’s public schools. It challenges the administration’s policy requiring teachers like me to hide sensitive information about a child from that child’s parents, among other things. Our lawyers wrote to the administration — twice — explaining the policy’s legal problems and asking the administration to withdraw it.
Both times, the administration refused. So we were forced to ask a court to stop the policy from operating.
I hope anyone who takes interest in the case reads the lawsuit, which lays out in detail how the policy violates not just teachers’ rights, but parents’ rights too. Ultimately, I think everyone can agree that parents deserve to know what’s going on with their children at school — especially when it comes to sensitive, and potentially life-changing, medical issues.
Sadly, there is an ongoing effort to distract from the administration’s deception of parents. A recent letter to this newspaper tried to do so by reproducing baseless slurs against the law firm representing us — slurs fabricated by the Southern Poverty Law Center. In the words of the editor-in-chief of one national progressive magazine, that once-respected civil-rights organization has become “everything that’s wrong with liberalism.”
Like school administrators, I am also dismayed that their policy has caused this lawsuit. But I am more dismayed by their refusal to affirm a simple idea: Schools must not lie to parents. I care too much about my students, and their families, to stand idly by.
Deborah Figliola
Penn Laird
