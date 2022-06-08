The lawsuit against Harrisonburg City Public Schools regarding its nondiscrimination policy is an egregious waste of time and resources. Although “brought” by teachers and parents in the district, it is funded by the Alliance Defending Freedom, an extremist anti-LGBTQ hate group. Make no mistake, these Harrisonburg plaintiffs are simply pawns in the bigger national battle that disguises discrimination of marginalized citizens in the name of religious freedom.
If you read the lawsuit closely, you’ll note that the plaintiffs, unironically, claim to “value the diversity of HCPS." One has to wonder if they understand the definition of diversity. As one of the core tenets of HCPS, valuing diversity means welcoming and supporting all HCPS students, a premise completely antithetical to this lawsuit.
Were there any critical thinking at play in this case, the plaintiffs would realize that the ADF doesn’t care about them, our students or our schools. This hate group has one singular goal, which is to systematically chip away at the rights of LGBTQ people in the name of Christianity.
We elect a school board and the district hires a superintendent to make decisions for our district in the best interest of our students (and they continue to do an amazing job). If these plaintiffs were at odds with this policy, there are any number of ways to address those concerns. A lawsuit that sucks money and energy from the district does nothing but harm the overall well-being of our students and staff.
Liz Howley
Harrisonburg
