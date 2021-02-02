I hope Harrisonburg City Council will join concerned residents and organizations in opposing the Middle River Regional Jail expansion. At this moment in history, there have been exciting conversations happening all over the nation about alternative ways communities can invest their resources rather than continuing to re-up in our addiction to mass incarceration. We are at just such a juncture here. We have an opportunity to think hard about what kinds of resources we need to help people flourish rather than flounder.
In my work at Our Community Place, I saw so many people floundering, and in many of those cases it is the ball and chain of adjudication that holds them down. Building more cages for them would be a tragic choice, and I’m certain we can do better. We have the chance to be a community on the cutting edge of this issue — let’s take it!
Eric Olson-Getty
Harrisonburg
