I am writing in response to the article titled, "Biden Wins County, Sanders Wins City," published in your newspaper March 4. The reason why the voter turnout was greater this election than the previous ones is Donald Trump. Whether loved or hated, he is great at sparking debates. His extreme views have divided the country and people are ready for change.
A person is shaped by their experiences. The place in which they are raised plays a role as well. Because of Harrisonburg's diversity, Sanders' win is not a surprise. Being surrounded by people of different backgrounds opens others' eyes to the struggles that people encounter. The people who live in less diverse environments lack the same experiences that help close the gap between minorities and the majority. Considering all candidates, Sanders' views allow for the growth and prosperity of multiculturalism.
Thank you,
Ayam Ali
Harrisonburg
