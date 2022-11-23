I was thrilled by the results of the midterm elections, although I am disappointed that District 6 citizens chose Cline over Lewis. To his credit, Representative Cline is one of the more civil denial fringe Republicans, which in part may have accounted for his victory. The other factor is the urban/rural division and concomitant interdependent/independent social structures, a subject I will take up in a later Viewpoint.
But for the moment, I feel as if I am on a ship that has passed through a storm and is headed for smoother water. Whether we get there will be marked by whether politicians can talk to rather than shout at each other.
While passing out sample ballots during early voting and on Nov. 8, I hung out with Republicans who were likewise promoting their candidates. Without exception, our conversations were respectful. I respect anyone who volunteers their time for politicians who will civilly argue for the volunteers’ values.
But when the discussions move from people to politicians, abetted by pundits who thrive on discord, politicians seem to essentialize problems by blaming members of the other party. I would like to see politicians take their cues from people in the street who do not demonize the other. To give him credit, I think Cline tends in this direction. I respect him. But I disagree with his positions on the 2020 election, tax structures, abortion, the environment, and gun control. I would like to see issue-discussions rather than the D- or R- word.
Irvin Peckham
Harrisonburg
