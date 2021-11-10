Congratulations, the Republicans won the first statewide election in 12 years. Only time will tell if it turns out to be a good thing or not. The real congratulations should go to the Democrats. They didn't cry foul or the election was rigged nor act like spoiled brats that just lost a big game.
Northam had Youngkin and his wife for dinner at the state house. That's the way a civil democracy is supposed to work; that is what separates us from a third world country.
Maybe we all can learn from that example. A person with a different point of view doesn't have to be your enemy. You can have civil disagreements.
Rick Herring
McGaheysville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.