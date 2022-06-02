Clean energy is a hedge against inflation. The biggest driver of inflation in the past year has been escalating prices of fossil fuels. As reported this week by Maria Virginia Olano in Canary Media (RMI), energy prices have risen far more over the past year than the other categories in the Consumer Price Index. Leading the pack are fuel oil (81%), gasoline (44%), utility gas (23%) and electricity (11%). The other major categories (food 9%, apparel 5%, shelter 5%, medical 5%) are dwarfed by comparison.
Switching to clean energy will help us fight inflation. Fossil fuel prices are unstable and going up. Renewable energy costs are stable, already cheaper than fossil, and going down. Solar and wind are technologies, which benefit from improvements in quality and cost as they mature and scale up. The cost of solar has dropped by an unbelievable 99% since the 1980s, and is still going down.
"We can blame dirty energy for much of the inflation we're seeing in the U.S.," explains Olano. "The shift to clean energy and more stable energy prices will be particularly beneficial to lower-income Americans, who now must spend disproportionate amounts of their income on energy."
Clean energy is cheaper, and creates more jobs. It's better for our health. Time to ditch the dirty energy that is slowly killing us all.
Doug Hendren
Harrisonburg
