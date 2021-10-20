Extraordinary Claims Require Extraordinary Evidence — Carl Sagan
Mr. Youngkin and Rep. Cline: Please Clear This Up! Is former President Trump right when he says the election of 2020 was stolen? All voters, Republican and Democrat alike, need to see evidence! Please clear this all up and prove to us, once and for all, what the truth is. Was the Nov. 3, 2020, election secure and fair like the Department of Homeland Security claims? Was former President Trump's Attorney General William Barr right when he claimed that there was no evidence of fraud that could have affected a different outcome in the election?
Is it true that nearly 50 federal court cases (in Michigan, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and even the Wisconsin Supreme Court) failed to find any claims of voter fraud or overturn even one of the results in the election?
Please stand up and tell us the truth!
Archer Byers
Harrisonburg
