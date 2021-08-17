United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, released this past Monday, “a code red for humanity.”
I did not see a word about it in DN-R on Tuesday or after. This report on Earth's climate comes out every eight years. It seems like the DN-R could have at least squeezed it in on a back page. The fact that our planet's temperature is rapidly exceeding livability deserves a mention in our local newspaper.
Laura Dansby
Keezletown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.