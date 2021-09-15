For those of you who think climate change is a hoax created by polar bears, here is a simple graphic to explain part of it. As fossil fuel companies create all this misinformation: "It is easy to have someone believe a lie, than to convince them they are being lied to." (Mark Twain)
Edward Kelly
Woodstock
