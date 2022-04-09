This week, House Resolution 831, sponsored by Congressman Gerry Connolly, (VA District 11), was passed by a bi-partisan vote of 362-63. This resolution calls for the U.S. government to uphold the founding democratic principles of the North American Treaty Organization (NATO) and establish a Center for Democratic Resilience within the NATO headquarters. Interestingly, Congressman Ben Cline (6th District) was one of the 63 few who voted "no." One would assume Congressman Cline votes his conscience, so did he vote "no" because he is against democracy? NATO was founded soon after WWII in response to the threat posed by the Soviet Union — is Congressman Cline against NATO? Does he think NATO is not important in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine? The last question — does he think this vote accurately represents the wishes of his 6th District constituents?
Zoe Myers
Broadway
(1) comment
NATO needs no think-tank “center” established in itself. So, I find it unnecessary and agree with Ben’s vote.
