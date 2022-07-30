The symbolic NATO vote by Virginia GOP Congressmen Bob Good (5th District), Morgan Griffith (9th District) and Ben Cline (6th District) did what it was supposed to do: draw attention to the importance of strong national defense to keep peace. For a House vote supporting Finland and Sweden joining NATO that was sure to pass, the 18 “no” votes stood out in stark contrast against the 394 “yeas.”
Strong national defense paired with strong alliances keeps potential adversaries away. With so little investment by NATO countries in their own alliance, it is no wonder that the Russians and Chinese are pressing at their borders, alliances and imposing economic stress to see how they might benefit. In 2014, NATO nations agreed to spend 2% GDP on defense by 2024, but have not been serious in meeting that goal. President Trump reminded them of their failed commitments. It was not a welcome message if you recall. Sweden and Finland joining NATO is a logical step for them now. But the small NATO nation commitments to national defense make it largely symbolic. Symbolic or not, the Russian Bear is not amused and NATO will get a response. It will be more than symbolic. Does the pittance NATO spends on national defense represent real commitment? With lower U.S. defense spending and the recent 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal debacle, Cline and the GOP reminded Congress we need to be on our game also.
Daryl Borgquist
McGaheysville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.