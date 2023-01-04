Representative Ben Cline voted against the $1.7 Trillion federal spending bill on Christmas Eve, explaining that it is not “responsible” and that “Congress spends and spends with money we don’t have” but failing to point out that the great majority of the money won't even go toward helping people in this country. Why would he leave that out?
About that money. Of the $1.7 Trillion, less than half of it will go toward public and community needs such as safety, genuine security, and provision. Over half of it ($858 Billion to the Pentagon plus $45 Billion to Ukraine plus however much to debt on past wars and however much to nuclear weapons) goes into war.
I am with the Experiential Peace Organizing Committee. www.epaxoc.org.
Kathleen Temple
Rockingham County
