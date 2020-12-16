Congressman Ben Cline claims to be a bipartisan problem-solver focused on the needs of his constituents. His actions belie that claim. Is he doing anything to make sure that poultry growers are not excluded from future pandemic relief as they were in the last round? Is he demanding that Mitch McConnell bring legislation passed in the House to the Senate for a vote? Is he making sure we all have health care? No!
He is too busy signing onto a poorly written, ill-conceived, seditious attempt by the Texas attorney general to overturn the election results in four other states. Apparently, he believes in states’ rights when opposing a new voting rights act but not when states run successful elections in the midst of a pandemic. He does not represent us well. He needs to be defeated in 2022.
Jayne Docherty
Harrisonburg
