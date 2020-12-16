Our U.S. Rep. Ben Cline stares down ordinary constituents when we demand things which are popular, even overwhelmingly popular with Republicans as well as Democrats.
I appeal to you, Rep. Cline, to fight on our behalf. Please turn a cold shoulder to undue influence. We elected you to represent the ordinary people of Virginia’s 6th District. We urgently need more COVID testing, emergency food and housing, a raise in the minimum wage, child care, unemployment assistance, better K-12 education, universal health care, college debt relief, and help for small businesses!
Please reject undue influence and instead fight for the things your ordinary constituents desperately need.
Kathleen Temple
Rockingham
