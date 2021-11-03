The letter ‘On Teacher Harassment’ in the DN-R on Monday is based on one of Ben Cline’s weekly newsletters called ‘Sixth District Perspectives’ which can be found online at https://cline.house.gov/sixth-district-perspectives
The one referred to is dated Oct. 24. Mr. Sattva is exactly correct that Ben Cline is SERIOUSLY misrepresenting the situation with parents and school board meetings. Apparently Mr. Cline thinks it is OK for parents to disrupt meetings and threaten teachers and board members with violence.
And with reference to the “Sixth District Perspectives” of Sept. 12, Mr. Cline makes it obvious he cares not at all about the lives and well being of his constituents when he says these constituents should make the decision about Covid-19 vaccinations “that is right for them.”
When these constituents then get COVID-19, they endanger others around them, which doesn’t bother Mr. Cline, apparently. “Sixth District Perspectives” would be a good “Bully Pulpit” in which to debunk vaccination misinformation; this misinformation is responsible for most vaccine hesitancy. I have suggested this to Mr. Cline but so far there has been no response. Several other vaccines are mandated in and by Virginia, why is it such a “blatant abuse of power” to mandate this one which would save many lives? The Republican Party has become the party of lies and distortions, it is a shame to see Mr. Cline succumb to this hyper-partisanship, putting party ahead of his constituents’ well being.
Hunter Lucke
Shenandoah
