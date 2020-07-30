Our Congressman Ben Cline voted against the Great American Outdoors Act?!?
Congressman Cline, we thought you wanted to support the 6th District of Virginia economically. But now you vote against legislation to provide much-needed funds for the Shenandoah National Park and the Blue Ridge Parkway? These parks are a tremendous economic boon to our area and are incredibly valuable natural places in and of themselves.
Our country needs the Great American Outdoors Act in order to maintain and support our national parks, here in Virginia and everywhere. I hope that Congressman Cline will prove that he is willing to fight for our economic well being and the well being of our precious national parks.
Kathleen Temple
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.