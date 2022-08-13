At public expense, Congressman Cline mailed a colorful flyer highlighting inflation for selected items, blaming inflation on the president and the speaker of the House. Cline cites “U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics” for these numbers, without a specific BLS publication one could check. Cline’s figures reveal an amazing (nonsensical) “total” of the items he has picked to make his claim:
He adds the costs and quantities of selected items, totaling the costs and quantities to reach a calculated inflation. His prices add up to $35.01 which seems arithmetically correct. But he totals:
2 pounds of ground beef,
1 pound of hot dogs,
2 pounds of chicken breast,
1 pound of cheese,
a half gallon of ice cream, and
2 liters of soft drink
...to claim that the total price is $35.01 “(Per half gal)”. So Rep. Cline adds 6 pounds of solid food to a half gallon of ice cream and 2 Liters of beverage and calls it a half gallon. This is just as logical as blaming inflation on the president and the speaker of the House.
I doubt that the BLS was the source of that nonsensical “total” for the quantity of those six items. I suspect that our congressman will blame this nonsense on some poor staffer. But the staffer didn’t authorize this statement to be mailed at public expense. Cline signed it. Take this as an example of his care in calculation, in attribution and in public statements. Vote for someone who can add.
Robert Spiller
Penn Laird
