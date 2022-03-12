I am writing in response to the article titled “Local Demand For Trucks Continues As Fuel Prices Rise”, published in your newspaper on March 10, 2022. It is interesting to see how one seemingly small decision can affect the whole American economy. Refusing to buy gas from Russia has led to many individuals trying to find alternatives to save gas.
However, not everybody has the luxury of being able to resort to more fuel-saving methods. Many people that need to drive trucks as part of their job, like the article mentions, need heavy machinery to do their work, and it is well known that the bigger the automobile, the more gas it needs.
While the gas prices are making their wallets lighter, there is not much they can do about it since they need that job. As a college commuter, I myself feel a bit trapped with the rising prices. I have to budget a lot more money toward buying fuel since the prices are going up, and I still get paid the same. I would like to have the option to save fuel, but unfortunately, driving is a necessity for me, just like it is for many others around the country.
While some individuals can afford to buy fully electric cars, many other people rely on their trucks for work and can’t make that change to electric vehicles. Gas prices may be rising all over the country, but those who use larger trucks for work definitely feel the tension the most.
Kristina Katykhin
Harrisonburg
