Leonard Pitts Jr.'s Viewpoint of April 29 (Vote Joe Biden For President) reeks of hypocrisy. He readily dismisses the accusations of sexual assault against Joe Biden while in office and his "famously handsy ways," even pointing out the media silence on the issue, and even mentions "sacrificing" Ms. Reade in order to defeat President Donald Trump, while going on about the allegations toward Trump when he was a private citizen.
One must wonder what Mr. Pitts' opinion would be if Mr. Biden was a Republican. I guess once again, it's not the offense, but the party, that really matters.
Jeff Moyer
Mathias, W.Va.
