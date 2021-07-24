In May, Douglas Wright wrote a column saying we don't need H.R. 1 to secure voting rights for the public. He cherry-picks three fairly benign features of the Georgia voting restriction law and says essentially, there is no problem. (I think having mail-in ballots due 11 days before the election is wrong, something could easily happen in the last 11 days of a campaign to cause a voter to change his mind, they should be accepted as long as they are postmarked by election day.)
The states can be trusted to do it right.
But some states cannot be trusted to do it right. To give just one example: out of about 360 proposed and passed voter restriction laws, one requires one ballot deposit box in a county of five million people. How does this make voting easier or reduce (nonexistent) fraud? And some states have proven
their untrustworthiness in the past, remember in 2013 when the 1964 Voting Rights Act was gutted in "Shelby County vs. Holder" by the Roberts Supreme Court? Roberts said the Voting Rights Act was no longer needed, but within HOURS of the decision, states were passing restrictive laws (Roberts never said he had been wrong).
It becomes obvious that some states cannot be trusted to do the right thing so the federal government must force them to do the right thing. Douglas Wright (and Ben Cline, too) are wrong to say, or imply, all the states can be trusted.
Hunter Lucke
Shenandoah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.