The Rockingham County Democratic Committee would like to commend local officials from the Middle River Regional Jail Authority for approving the 2021-22 budget without expanding the current structure. While the facility certainly needs improvements and updates, it already has sufficient beds to accommodate the needs of the five jurisdictions it serves.
Indeed, as the Daily News-Record reported on April 21, the jail actually transferred 180 inmates to other facilities after the MRRJ Authority reached its decision on April 6.
On a related note, kudos to the Harrisonburg City Council and Rockingham County Board of Supervisors for implementing Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) for local police and expanding the use of social workers in crisis situations. These measures can help reduce the incarcerated population and make the Shenandoah Valley a better place to live.
Colum Leckey, Chair
Bridgewater
