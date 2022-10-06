The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors is currently working on a commercial breeding ordinance for applicants for a special-use permit for commercial dog breeding facilities. First and foremost, I commend the county administration for their diligent work on this ordinance. Thank you.
Commercial over breeding facilities can have a negative impact on our communities, particularly neighbors living near the kennels as well as to the dogs and puppies being bred.
That is why having a breeding ordinance detailing humane care is essential to protect both breeding dogs and their offspring because this is what we should all want for our canine companions who are a vital part of our community.
Virginia Holbrook-Heggie
Dayton
