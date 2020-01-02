Fear: common ground between gun owners and gun safety advocates?
Two-thirds of gun owners want protection. Rep. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, mentions government “tyranny.” Safety folks want preventative measures to preclude suicides and homicides; the former is the No. 1 cause of gun deaths in America. Besides fear, surely safety is common ground.
Gun violence research is now part of the U.S. budget. Let’s be critical thinkers, work for the common good, for mitigating fear, for preventing gun deaths/violence. Fear can unduly cause us to not be reasonable, to take a radical position. Who is to judge a person as law abiding? Should a drunken driver or reckless driver own a gun? Besides disallowing felons gun ownership, is a restraining order the only other process to preclude gun ownership? What “qualifies” a person to own a gun, at what age? Do we want to live in fear, the consequence of gun violence?
Damian Dirscherl
Rockingham
Unfortunately, all of my firearms were lost recently in a tragic boating accident.
But if I decide to replace any of them, the only "qualification" I'll require will be the U.S. Constitution.
you, too!? what are the odds of that??
