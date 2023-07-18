As residents of the greater Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Community, we would like to take the time to thank an area business for a wonderful community event. For the second year in a row, Holloway Roofing held a 4th of July Picnic for the area homeless, recently housed, family members, volunteers, staff and board members at Our Community Place.
On a hot July 4 afternoon, Holloway Roofing cooked hot dogs and hamburgers for five hours for everyone in attendance. Other snacks, cold water and soft drinks and of course watermelon were included to add to this community celebration. Many gas cards and several brand new bicycles were also given to the area homeless, free haircuts were provided, fun holiday activities such as corn hole and horseshoes were enjoyed and lively music played over Holloway’s very own sound system added to this fun event enjoyed by all.
An abundance of left-over food was given to those who needed it and food not used was donated to Our Community Place to be used for meals they provide to the area homeless and recently housed clients they serve every day. From start to finish, this entire event was organized and carried out by Holloway Roofing. This company truly demonstrated what serving the community should look like. It was a blessing to be a part of this special community celebration!
Lynn and Debbie Sprouse
Rockingham
