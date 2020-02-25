One can almost always know a person by the company he or she keeps. If one's inner circle of lawyers, advisers, friends, confidants, and appointees keep getting convicted and going to jail, one must conclude that the person at the center of all this criminal activity is the criminal kingpin himself. Not surprisingly this kingpin has been in and out of courts and hearings for decades, from state and federal investigations over real estate, gambling, and development deals to numerous bankruptcies. The name of the Big Boss himself, Donald J. Trump.
Bob Bersson
Bridgewater
