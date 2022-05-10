Are you aware that there is a free compost collection site located behind Harrisonburg City Hall? It is run by Black Bear Composting. While it is usually easy to compost your vegetable waste at home, the Black Bear site is useful for getting rid of your meat and dairy type composting.
Most of us are required to drive to town for other errands, so it is convenient to drop off the compost at that time. Compostable bags are provided at the site for you to take back home.
Bishop Dansby
Keezletown
