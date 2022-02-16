I am very much concerned about the changes being made to our country. My concerns are the Constitution being trashed by those in power, their use of our court system to destroy the careers and bankrupt anyone that opposes them, their tearing down of our statues, their control of our schoolchildren, our loss of freedom, and the list goes on.
I have erected and put up a large sign on my building across the street from the post office in New Market, which reads as follows:
“Are you planning to vote for COMMUNISM or FREEDOM?
Please take a picture and post or share with other AMERICANS.”
It is my hope that those who see this sign will think carefully before they vote.
Harry Long
New Market
