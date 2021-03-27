As a resident of the city, I am very concerned about the reduced tax revenues due to the decline of city growth. In 2018, the city growth rate unexpectedly dropped by 1%. Middle class families are moving to the county and high income earners continue to be replaced by low income earners.
In 2020, city home prices fell by 4% while county home prices rose by 15%. The impact on future growth projections is not being addressed by our City Council. Is there no one else concerned about the state of the income of our city? The city, like its taxpayers, must operate within its means and stop pandering to the special interest groups.
Patricia Haden
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.