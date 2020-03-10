Joe Biden is to be congratulated after reviving his campaign on Super Tuesday. He overturned the Bloomberg money machine and easily kept neck and neck with Bernie. Based on his endorsements, DNC superdelegates will probably push him across the finish line at the convention.
Of course, just running for office doesn’t mean a person is clear of investigation where there is probable cause showing corruption or bribery. The Republicans on Capitol Hill should investigate Hunter Biden and his father for the outrageous laundering of U.S. aid dollars to the son of a vice president, and for the questionably timed firing of a foreign prosecutor. But there have to be limits. No more money should be spent on this investigation than was spent investigating Trump in the Russian collusion hoax — around $32 million.
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
