On Jan. 8, the Valley District indoor track teams held their district track meet outdoors at the Turner Ashby outdoor track. Conditions: temperature low 40s and breezy. By the way, most of the other districts in the state have their meets indoors.
Were the conditions uncomfortable? You bet! Many spectators there. No! Possibility of injury sprinting and jumping in those conditions? That’s a “yes!”
Why does this happen? And how can it be prevented? I’ve been involved in track in the area for many years. I can offer answers to both questions. Locally, there are no facilities to adequately run an indoor championship. EMU has a very small indoor venue that is not acceptable. Parents and spectators, you should ask your principals and athletic directors why my child cannot run indoors? The answer: No facility. Not a good answer! There are many facilities within one to two hours from this area.(Lexington, Winchester, Roanoke, Orange, Fork Union, Lynchburg).
And why aren’t these facilities used? Two reasons. Pretty simple; you have to schedule them and not wait until the last minute. And perhaps more importantly, the facilities cost money. Money that the schools don’t have or don’t care to put out. Should not the athletes, parents and spectators of indoor track participants have the same consideration as do other winter sports teams?
Mike Guinn
Cross Keys
