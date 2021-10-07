Congratulations are in order for the Harrisonburg High School band for its many achievements as noted in a Monday article in the Daily News-Record. Results like this can only be garnered by countless hours of long practices, marching drills and dedication.
Mention should be made of Mrs. Lucille Marshall, who directed the band program at HHS from 1944 to 1962, and who founded the first marching band program. She was a talented and admired professional who worked hard to present a top-notch product. Early morning marching drills and a no nonsense approach produced a top-notch and entertaining product. She also authored the school song, still played and sung today. The success of today's band program can be traced directly to the efforts of Mrs. Marshall over 60 years ago.
Victor Smith
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.