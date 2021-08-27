Congratulations to the chairwoman of the Rockingham County School Board, Renee Reed, for her decisive action and outstanding leadership at the School Board meeting last Monday. Yes, if there are rowdy, outspoken parents attending a public meeting, the best way to reply is to cancel the meeting!
All responsible parent citizens and school personnel want the students to be safe. In this active COVID-19 season, we all can wear masks and all that we are asked to do is our part in beating this virus. For a parent to respond to the request of the chair to wear a mask by saying, "What if we don't?" is a most rude and bullying comment which displays a terrible model for our students and the community.
Our school officials and personnel will take the high road and end such a meeting on the spot! Bullying, rowdy parents beware. Your inconsiderate actions are on full display on how you are teaching your children.
Lee M. Yoder
Harrisonburg
