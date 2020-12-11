Congratulations Rockingham Schools for having the backbone to continue a hybrid school schedule.
Many knowledgeable sources have stated that students are safer in school than home. If students are home they are more likely to catch COVID-19 and spread from there.
Rockingham County Public Schools put together a health and safety plan using a committee consisting of principals, custodians, food service director, transportation director, nurses, director of maintenance and financial director. Using CDC guidelines for procedures, they put together a plan that is obviously working as the only reported COVID-19 cases came from outside the schools.
The custodians are to be congratulated as they are going the extra mile in cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting surfaces and areas that most people would not think of. Some are tops and bottoms of desk and tables, tops and bottoms of school bus seats. Everywhere students and staff touch.
Custodians sat thru multiple sometimes boring training on these procedures. Many other institutions have also followed strict procedures.
Keep up the good work.
Dean Kiser
Harrisonburg
