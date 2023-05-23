Congratulations to Hunter Shuler for winning the Massanutten Mountain Trail's 100-mile run in eighteen hours and five minutes. The run was sponsored by the Virginia Happy Trails Running Club on Saturday. The single-track trail, which encircles the historic Fort Valley, is more than 80% trail, with the remainder a mix of gravel and paved roads. The course has 18,500 feet of ascent/descent and is 100.6 miles long, according to their literature.
Hunter, the son of Laurie Roller Dye and Bill Shuler, is a graduate of Turner Ashby High School and works in construction. This is his first experience in running the 100-mile run.
Dr. L.W. Roller
Mount Sidney
