Rita Dunaway’s article “Process Matters — Even For DACA,” Nov. 16, explains the illegality of how DACA was passed, and states that the Supreme Court should uphold the constitutional method of passing laws through Congress rather than President Obama’s monarchical use of executive action. Suffice it to say that I agree with this position, however I believe that important issues are revealed by this situation. Americans from both parties want a solution, but lawmakers refuse to act.
Last year the Trump administration proposed a deal that would pass DACA in exchange for a border wall. I understand the left’s criticism of the method, but Democrats in Congress are not blameless. If Democrats really care about the lives of children who might be forced to leave the only country they know, why would they pass up this opportunity? This deal could have been a bipartisan win, but maybe that is why it failed.
David Blackwell
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.