In the news this week are some outstanding Congressmen. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) just woke up to the definition of a racist. Rep. Brad Sherman (R-IA) thinks it is women who decide if sexual relations occur. Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) refers to black people as "colored." Our Governor feels troops should be sent to the Texas border to assist Gov. Abbott's fake agenda. These men are dangerous and Republicans. So, I said it.
Jane Alberico
Harrisonburg
Yea, you said it and exhibit your total left-wing ignorance to the world!
Those emails I get from Ben Cline are hilariously partisan.
The Biden family opened more than 20 shell companies to hide payments and launder money, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) said Sunday.
After reviewing Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) at the Treasury and subpoenaing banks and individuals, Comer posted on Twitter that the Biden family created more than 20 entities to accept, forward, and collect payment from a wide range of business associates.
“We found all these shell companies that make absolutely no sense,” Comer told Fox News. “I don’t believe they have paid a penny of revenue, a penny of taxes on most of the millions of dollars they received from our adversaries around the world.”
Nothing to see here... :)
Does a woman have to spread her legs in order for intercourse to happen? Is Black not a color? Shouldn't our southern border be closed? The real threat to America are hate filled lying democrats!
Meanwhile a fraudulent traitorous pedophile sits in the WH who can barely complete a cogent thought let alone lead the free world.
Democrats - choking on gnats, swallowing camels... :)
Joe Biden called colored people "roaches".....but he's not a racist...LMAO!
So it’s your job to continue the racist slurs huh Free. You are showing your ignorance. And who are you calling Colored?
Unfortunately for you Deft, a fraudulent traitorous pedophile who sits in the WH and gets THINGS done. More things than the last three Presidents combined. Fact! Vote Joe in 2024 and save our country from these Republican Maniacs. Oh I forgot, Hunter’s Laptop situation, how’s that going, Deft?
Got what done ?
Sending billions of our tax dollars to fund the money launderer in Ukraine ?
Opening our Southern border to drugs, terrorists and criminals ?
Depleting our strategic oil reserve ?
Tanking our economy ?
Making the U.S. the laughing stock of the world as he wanders about in search of a coherent thought ?
Pushing the groomer agenda ?
Hunter's laptop ?
Not a prob as long as you're in charge of a corrupt DOJ and FBI.
But at least you've admitted your guy is indeed a fraudulent traitorous pedophile.
That's real progress, Sam Bob... :)
Just for Sambo....There are several different versions of what comes after the line liar, liar, pants on fire, such as “Hanging by a telephone wire / While you’re there, cut your hair / And stick it down your underwear.”
