Conservatives can’t win in America without gaming the system, and they know it. First, they developed the Electoral College, to unfairly benefit smaller states at the disadvantage of the places where people actually lived, which has resulted in three instances in history where a Republican lost the popular vote but still won the election.
Then, they introduced voter ID laws to disproportionately block Black and Latino people (who mostly vote Democratic) from participating.
Now after losing in Georgia they’re trying it again. To all people who vote Republican: How does it feel to know that if the game was fair, your backwards, bigoted opinions would never have even a toehold in our political system? How does it feel to know that for all the talk about conviction and principle, conservatives are really just a bunch of cheating scum who will do whatever underhanded, undemocratic thing they can to win?
John Belmont
Harrisonburg
