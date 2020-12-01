The time of “gifting” is here. It will no doubt add to the stress of our lives, especially in this time of monumental turmoil.
Our world is awash in “stuff,” most of which is, or soon will be, useless or broken. Giving a monetary gift of any amount to a charitable organization to honor or thank someone will never be “stuff.”
Chances are the honoree receiving a formal acknowledgement of your gift will be more than pleased. If you don’t know of their personal choice for charity, any reputable charity will be meaningful and appreciated far more than a “made-in-wherever” something.
Such gifts are truly the ones that keep on giving in the best possible ways.
Sandra Rose
Penn Laird
