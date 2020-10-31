On Tuesday, we registered voters will determine which candidates have won positions on various councils and boards. The most important elections that have the greatest impacts on our daily lives are those of a local nature — counties, cities and towns. Too many of us select candidates based upon party affiliation, name recognition, incumbency or not, etc.
This year, I believe, provides us with the strongest reasons to select candidates who have the best experience and backgrounds that provide the necessary in understanding budgeting processes (both short and long term). I am disappointed that I do not recall any candidate expressing their experience in dealing with financial matters; and I am surprised to learn that there, apparently, aren't any formal "vetting" processes.
Thus, strongly, strongly consider who has the necessary background to function in multi-million dollar issues when casting your ballot next Tuesday.
Ken Elkins
Weyers Cave
