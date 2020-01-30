The letter "Starting Time For Public Schools," Jan. 24, explores the problem of students not being able to get to school on time because a 7:45 a.m. to 8:10 a.m. starting time is just too early! The student who wrote this obviously has good intentions. However, our students should be prepared for the real world after graduation, which means showing up on time for work. Perhaps a better solution would be to structure our overcrowded schools into two shifts just like many of our local employers must do because they can't afford to spend millions of dollars building more production space so everyone can work the day shift. I am sure plenty of students would favor a second shift school day.
I guess this has been studied, and perhaps the problem is not enough teachers support it. However, I do think it is worth considering before building another school.
Warren Heidt
Harrisonburg
